Armor Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.33. 2,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,647. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.29 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

