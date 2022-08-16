Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,871 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 18,580.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,604,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,319,000 after buying an additional 2,239,940 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 400,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,580,000 after buying an additional 154,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.26. 52,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,387,877. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.42.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.