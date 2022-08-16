Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $680,000 Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RY. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 39.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 21,814 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth about $3,885,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE RY traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,158. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.01. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $90.75 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.995 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.