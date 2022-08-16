Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $784,000 Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,931 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 1,212.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 51.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.00.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

