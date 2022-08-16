Armor Investment Advisors LLC Invests $224,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 27,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.62.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE VLO traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.38. 18,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,045,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.46. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.