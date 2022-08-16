Armor Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 8,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,897. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $153.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

