ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Short Interest Down 16.9% in July

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,190,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 13,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,403,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,388,000 after acquiring an additional 911,850 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,871,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,922,000 after purchasing an additional 762,209 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,123,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,674,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,871,000 after purchasing an additional 333,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,094,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after buying an additional 162,920 shares during the period. 51.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARR. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Up 0.5 %
ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 89.15%. Analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is -96.00%.
About ARMOUR Residential REIT
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.
