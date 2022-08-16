ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Short Interest Down 16.9% in July

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,190,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 13,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,403,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,388,000 after acquiring an additional 911,850 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,871,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,922,000 after purchasing an additional 762,209 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,123,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,674,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,871,000 after purchasing an additional 333,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,094,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after buying an additional 162,920 shares during the period. 51.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARR. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ARR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.54. 92,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,141,943. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $11.18.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 89.15%. Analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is -96.00%.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

(Get Rating)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.