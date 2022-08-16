Arnhold LLC Buys 3,228 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Arnhold LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $9,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on MTB shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.71.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $192.03. 14,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,153. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.59. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $190.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,841 shares of company stock worth $4,287,662 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

