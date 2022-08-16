Arnhold LLC Purchases 190,554 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Arnhold LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 190,554 shares during the period. Axalta Coating Systems makes up approximately 1.8% of Arnhold LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $16,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXTA stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.04. The company had a trading volume of 65,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,071. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average of $25.52. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $34.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

