Arnhold LLC Purchases New Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,497,000 after acquiring an additional 798,353 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Snowflake by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,350 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,950 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,468,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,820,000 after buying an additional 472,014 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,378,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,384,000 after buying an additional 290,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNOW. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.26.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock traded down $8.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.30. 170,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,933,661. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.02. The company has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

