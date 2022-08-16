Arnhold LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Arnhold LLC cut its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC owned about 0.10% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.39. 15,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.35. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.54. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 8.44%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KLIC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,461.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

