Arnhold LLC Sells 36,019 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Arnhold LLC lowered its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,912 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 36,019 shares during the period. HP makes up 1.5% of Arnhold LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $13,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,903,476 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $861,205,000 after purchasing an additional 177,208 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $454,451,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 41.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $254,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,479 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in HP by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,991,926 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $181,207,000 after buying an additional 426,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in HP by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,306,582 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $86,889,000 after buying an additional 158,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,828,345 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HPQ traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $34.69. The stock had a trading volume of 182,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,702,174. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average of $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

