Arnhold LLC Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 23,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $391,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.01. 294,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,295,855. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

