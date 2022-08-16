Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,870,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the July 15th total of 6,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 488,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASND traded down $4.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.60. 3,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,247. The company has a quick ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $61.58 and a 1-year high of $178.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.03 and its 200-day moving average is $100.05.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $230.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.
