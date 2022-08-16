Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,870,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the July 15th total of 6,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 488,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND traded down $4.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.60. 3,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,247. The company has a quick ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $61.58 and a 1-year high of $178.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.03 and its 200-day moving average is $100.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $230.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Institutional Trading of Ascendis Pharma A/S

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASND. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,069.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 550.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

