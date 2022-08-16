Ascent Group LLC Acquires 10,011 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,538 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,011 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $149.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.42. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

