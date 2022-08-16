Ascent Group LLC Acquires 4,082 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 98,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 21,511 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 48,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

BATS:EFV opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

