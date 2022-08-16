Ascent Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Ascent Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ES stock opened at $93.31 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $77.07 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.64.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

