Ascent Group LLC Grows Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,682 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.36.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $238.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.39. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $148.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.