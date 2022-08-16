Ascent Group LLC Has $2.24 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Ascent Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in shares of AON by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of AON by 4.4% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of AON by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its position in shares of AON by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 2.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE AON opened at $300.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $273.94 and a 200-day moving average of $289.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 32.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.64.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

