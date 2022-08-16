Ascent Group LLC Has $2.92 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,023 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $109.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.85 and its 200-day moving average is $108.27.

