Ascent Group LLC Purchases 163 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in ASML by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of ASML by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on ASML from €800.00 ($816.33) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.91.

ASML stock opened at $574.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $511.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $578.10. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $412.67 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

