Ascent Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,383 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $109.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.87. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.04.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

