ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Holdings Lifted by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 602.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,147 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $14,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,785,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924,641 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth $19,718,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,204,000 after buying an additional 247,925 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth $1,570,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth $1,677,000. 6.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.28. 65,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,660,504. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.18.

ASE Technology Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.4794 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. This is a boost from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd.

ASE Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.