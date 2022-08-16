Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Short Interest Update

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

Ashland Global Stock Performance

Shares of Ashland Global stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.93. 7,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,253. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.00 and its 200 day moving average is $99.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.30. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $81.93 and a 12 month high of $112.91.

Ashland Global Dividend Announcement

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland Global had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Ashland Global announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ashland Global

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashland Global

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,197,000 after purchasing an additional 28,967 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 85.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 20,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

