Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Short Interest Update

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 897,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWH. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 15,246 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 120,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.95. 60,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,902. The firm has a market cap of $106.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.26. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $4.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aspira Women’s Health ( NASDAQ:AWH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 138.43% and a negative net margin of 483.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.

