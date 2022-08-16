Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Assure had a negative return on equity of 15.43% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Assure Trading Down 0.7 %

Assure stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Assure has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $8.55.

Insider Transactions at Assure

In related news, insider Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 186,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $519,406.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,362,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,787,933.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Assure Company Profile

Several analysts recently commented on IONM shares. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Assure in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on Assure from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

