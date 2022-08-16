AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Holdings Decreased by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,904 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 89,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 11,275 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $500,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 858,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,999,000 after purchasing an additional 108,105 shares in the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZN opened at $66.81 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.15 and a 200-day moving average of $65.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $207.03 billion, a PE ratio of -162.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -221.95%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from £102 ($123.25) to £111 ($134.12) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Danske began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

