Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.05-$0.02 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.00 million-$90.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.15 million. Asure Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.05–$0.02 EPS.

Asure Software Stock Performance

Shares of Asure Software stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.37. 2,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,057. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.89. Asure Software has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 9.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asure Software will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick Goepel bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $100,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,457.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Asure Software

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASUR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Asure Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Asure Software by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Asure Software by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

