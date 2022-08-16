ATI (NYSE:ATI) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.92

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.92 and last traded at $32.26, with a volume of 4252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of ATI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of ATI to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ATI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

ATI Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average is $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 801.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $959.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.33 million. ATI had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ATI news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $31,220.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $381,220. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATI. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of ATI by 1,460.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of ATI by 2,264.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in ATI in the first quarter valued at about $110,000.

About ATI

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Stories

