ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
ATIF Price Performance
NASDAQ:ATIF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.91. 9,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,584. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2.86. ATIF has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.65.
About ATIF
