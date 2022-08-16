Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Short Interest Down 11.1% in July

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 574,100 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 645,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Atlas Technical Consultants

In other news, COO Kenneth Jerome Burns, Jr. acquired 7,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $60,495.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,346 shares in the company, valued at $361,939.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,550 shares of company stock worth $104,212. 10.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATCX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 349,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants during the first quarter worth about $67,000. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Technical Consultants Stock Performance

Atlas Technical Consultants stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.67. 298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,496. Atlas Technical Consultants has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $13.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.11). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

