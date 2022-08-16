ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.45

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.45 and last traded at $49.23, with a volume of 29 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

ATN International Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day moving average is $41.29.

ATN International Dividend Announcement

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). ATN International had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that ATN International, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in ATN International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in ATN International by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ATN International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ATN International by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in ATN International by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

Featured Stories

