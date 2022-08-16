Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Atrion Price Performance

Shares of ATRI opened at $655.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $636.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $664.24. Atrion has a 1-year low of $585.27 and a 1-year high of $805.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 0.21.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 14.03%.

Atrion Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atrion

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Atrion’s payout ratio is currently 41.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atrion during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Atrion by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,915,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Atrion by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,083,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Featured Articles

