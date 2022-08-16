AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Raised by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,724,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501,842 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 4.6% of Arnhold LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $40,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $18.64. The company had a trading volume of 977,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,156,984. The firm has a market cap of $132.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.28. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

