aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LIFE. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.
aTyr Pharma stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.64. 112,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,081. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.07.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in aTyr Pharma by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 525,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 114,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 48.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,909 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 36.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 39,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.
aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.
