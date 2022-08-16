aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS.

aTyr Pharma Price Performance

Shares of LIFE opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $13.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Shukla acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,798 shares in the company, valued at $117,498.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,139,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after buying an additional 26,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 48.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,909 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 12.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 85,823 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,208,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,910,000 after acquiring an additional 39,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

LIFE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

