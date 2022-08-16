Augur 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11.34 Million (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Augur coin can currently be bought for $8.97 or 0.00037587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Augur has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Augur has a market cap of $98.71 million and $11.34 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,875.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003944 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004232 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002142 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00128565 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00035620 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00068579 BTC.
Augur Profile
Augur is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 coins. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net.
Augur Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.
