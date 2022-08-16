Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Short Interest Up 5.8% in July

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,600 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 104,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 108.7% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 977,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 509,151 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Aurora Innovation by 604.8% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 362,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 310,929 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 3.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 59,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Aurora Innovation stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.52. 1,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,381. Aurora Innovation has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.42.

