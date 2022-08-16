Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,502 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Autodesk by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 970 shares of the software company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,698 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Trading Down 1.1 %

ADSK traded down $2.66 on Tuesday, hitting $231.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,522. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.38 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.80.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

