AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 455,300 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 424,500 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 182,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.41.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $44.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,330.29. 10,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,064. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,141.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,046.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $1,503.30 and a 12 month high of $2,293.19.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $26.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 115.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

