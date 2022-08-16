Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AVLR. Bank of America downgraded Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $93.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.39.

Shares of NYSE AVLR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.06. 4,283,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,477. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.72 and a beta of 1.08. Avalara has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.16.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avalara will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $1,701,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,756,762.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,200. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam acquired a new position in Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2,475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 6,583.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

