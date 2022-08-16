Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Short Interest Up 19.1% in July

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 433,200 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the July 15th total of 363,700 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $49,064.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aviat Networks

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,261 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 428,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,744,000 after purchasing an additional 49,662 shares during the period. 57.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,976. Aviat Networks has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVNW shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.