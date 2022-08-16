AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Short Interest Update

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 406,700 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 452,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AVROBIO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.29.

Shares of AVROBIO stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,444. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a current ratio of 11.11. AVROBIO has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $46.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.56.

AVROBIO ( NASDAQ:AVRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AVROBIO will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRO. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,043,000. GMT Capital Corp raised its holdings in AVROBIO by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 3,494,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 899,576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AVROBIO by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 670,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 913,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 564,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 332,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

