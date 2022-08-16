aWSB Price Tops $14.90 on Major Exchanges (aWSB)

aWSB (aWSB) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 15th. One aWSB coin can currently be purchased for about $14.90 or 0.00062213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. aWSB has a market capitalization of $91,099.80 and approximately $18.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, aWSB has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002310 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001538 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013890 BTC.
About aWSB
aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.
Buying and Selling aWSB
