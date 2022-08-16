Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC decreased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.96. The stock had a trading volume of 70,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,071. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.52. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AXTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.73.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

