Axis DeFi Price Up 8.9% This Week (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (AXIS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 16th. Axis DeFi has a total market capitalization of $122,974.00 and approximately $17,637.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0590 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axis DeFi alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,797.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004246 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00128030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00035610 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00069054 BTC.

About Axis DeFi

Axis DeFi (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axis DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axis DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.