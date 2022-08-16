Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Trading Down 6.4%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) traded down 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.11 and last traded at $44.35. 27,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 824,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXSM. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.63.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Down 7.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.13. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,669,000 after acquiring an additional 153,977 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,592,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 80.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.