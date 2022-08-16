Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,403.90% and a negative return on equity of 115.40%.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.4 %
NASDAQ:AYLA opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $14.95.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ayala Pharmaceuticals
Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA)
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.