Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,403.90% and a negative return on equity of 115.40%.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.4 %

NASDAQ:AYLA opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AYLA Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 135,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.93% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

