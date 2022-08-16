Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) PT Lowered to $10.00 at DA Davidson

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.15% from the company’s current price.
BW has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $13.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 198,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,169. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $715.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 81,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 24,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.
About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.
