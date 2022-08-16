Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) PT Lowered to $10.00 at DA Davidson

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.15% from the company’s current price.

BW has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $13.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 198,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,169. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $715.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.25.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a return on equity of 111.74% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 81,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 24,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

