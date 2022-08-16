Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 66,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Ballantyne Strong from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

BTN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.71. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,031. Ballantyne Strong has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $52.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc acquired 19,582 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $49,346.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,051,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,209,568.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Ballantyne Strong by 18.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,123 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballantyne Strong in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ballantyne Strong by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,919 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Ballantyne Strong by 303.8% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 60,563 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 45,563 shares during the period. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

